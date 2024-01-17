Victor Babeş Hospital in Craiova, sanitary materials worth up to 3 million euros

#Victor #Babeş #Hospital #Craiova #sanitary #materials #worth #million #euros

The Victor Babeş Hospital in Craiova wants to secure its sanitary materials for the next two years

The Victor Babeş Hospital in Craiova launched a very expensive contract in a public auction, through which it wants to provide sanitary materials for the next two years. The value of these materials can reach, in total, 14,741,708 lei, without VAT, but it can be even lower, depending on the needs of the hospital.

Victor Babeş Clinical Hospital wants to make sure that it will have all the sanitary materials it needs available in the next two years. So he put up for auction a megacontract, more precisely a framework agreement, through which he wants to have at his disposal one or more suppliers of sanitary materials to deliver what he needs, at the moment he requests. The value of the contract can be a minimum of 7,370,854 lei, excluding VAT (approximately 1,480,000 euros), and the maximum can reach 14,741,708 lei, excluding VAT (approximately 2,960,000 euros). In other words, Victor Babeş Hospital can request sanitary materials whose cost falls between these two amounts.

The contract, divided into 141 lots

Since it is a complex contract, which involves many types of sanitary materials, a lot has been allocated for each of them. Spinal puncture needles of various sizes, suture needles, disposable needles, blood glucose testing needles, resuscitation balloon for adults and children, reamers, control strips, oxygen bubbler, baby bottles, disposable boots and gowns, cannula capelines, catheters, sterile compresses, devices for patient immobilization, shoe cover dispenser, monitoring electrodes, diapers, thermal films, various suture threads, ultrasound gel, syringe kits, collection holders, scalpel blades, disposable linen, various gloves , various masks, perfusors, dressings, disposable sheets, bags, diapers, various syringes, probes, collection sets, urination, cotton wool, etc.

What will give the most money

The most expensive materials in this contract are the syringe kits compatible with the Salient Double CT type injectomat, in sterile packaging (1 190ml syringe, 1 rapid filling tube). The maximum value estimated in the contract for this type of product is 1,080,000 lei, excluding VAT. These are followed by disposable gowns, estimated at 960,000 lei, without VAT. Next on the list of high prices are oxygen administration masks. These were estimated at 900,000 lei, without VAT. Next on the list are disposable underwear. For these, a maximum estimated value of 880,000 lei was calculated, without VAT. After the underwear come the yellow bags inscribed “Biohazard biological hazard 140 l”. Their total value was estimated at 650,000 lei, without VAT.

The maximum amount of 600,000 lei, without VAT, was calculated for gauze diapers. At the same time, with a maximum of 480,000 lei, urinals for women and men will be purchased. And the examination gloves will cost quite a lot, i.e. up to 442,000 lei, without VAT. Also on the list of materials on which a lot of money will be spent are medical face masks and FFP3 protective masks with a valve. The maximum amount of 400,000 lei will be paid for each type of such products. The maximum amounts calculated for these products can be reached within two years, as long as the framework agreement lasts. But it is not mandatory for the hospital to request the maximum quantities of these products.

Companies interested in submitting offers to sign a contract with the Victor Babeş Hospital in Craiova can do so until February 19.

The town hall wanted to buy important equipment for the Victor Babeş Hospital

Victor Babeş Hospital was also on the list of Craiova City Hall regarding a series of serious investments. Thus, in October, the municipality put out to auction, for this medical unit, a contract with an estimated value of 25,367,111 lei, excluding VAT. This purchase was divided into seven lots. Lot 1 will buy cleaning equipment. It is about sterilization, disinfection and sanitizing devices. Also, medical furniture, washing and drying machines, cleaning products or sinks. This lot has an estimated value of 2,617,296 lei, excluding VAT.

Lot 2, which has the highest value (14,145,902 lei, without VAT), refers to medical equipment such as incubators, machines and instruments for infusion, trolleys, protective equipment against nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological agents, equipment laboratory, optical and precision, precision balances, etc.. Within batch 3, reagents and consumables specific to diagnostic equipment will be purchased. Their cost amounts to 2,526,310 lei, without VAT. The next batch refers to the purchase of automatic doors worth 423,724 lei.

Also, lot 5 contains sterilization equipment, which will cost 5,176,794 lei. Through lot 6, computer equipment, office automation and office furniture worth 314,131 lei are purchased. Through the last batch, a mobile transport unit with a refrigerated enclosure will be purchased. This will cost around 162,951 lei, without VAT.

The auction, without echo

However, the mayor’s bid was not successful at all. At this moment, it is in the qualification and technical evaluation stage. But only one firm submitted a bid for lot number four. It is about the one related to the purchase of automatic doors, worth 423,724 lei, without VAT. The company that submitted an offer for this lot is KADRA TECH, from Cluj-Napoca. For the rest of the lots there was not even an offer. Therefore, for the facilities that the mayor’s office wants in this hospital, we still have to wait at least until the auction is resumed.

