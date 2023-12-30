Victor Mids about Van Rossem and Freriks in Mindf*ck: ‘They are serious men’ | Media

By our entertainment editors

Dec 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM Update: an hour ago

In the New Year’s Eve special of Mindf*ck Maarten van Rossem and Philip Freriks are guests. That seemed like “a big challenge” to illusionist Victor Mids.

“Maarten and Philip are very rational, serious men,” says 36-year-old Mids AD. “I was a guest in the studio of The smartest person and put them in the candidate chair. I was the one who demonstrated something to them, normally it is the other way around. I noticed that they found it difficult to relinquish control.”

When asked whether Van Rossem and Freriks could be manipulated, Mids answers: “I was able to slowly loosen them. For example, I had an antique clock from the French magician Robert-Houdin. Because Maarten is a historian, I knew that he would be excited by that unique piece. As soon as I put on my velvet glove and took that cloth off, I saw him melt.”

In the program, the illusionist shows various tricks based on, among other things, sleight of hand, mental manipulation and optical illusions. Mids makes Mindf*ck al sinds 2015.

The New Year’s Eve special Mindf*ck can be seen on Sunday at 8.25 pm on NPO1.

