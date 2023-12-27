Victor Ponta knows who will win the presidential elections

#Victor #Ponta #win #presidential #elections

Victor Ponta declared that AUR is the scarecrow for which everyone must stay together, not to come over them. According to the former prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu defeats George Simion in the second round.



Victor Ponta declared that he has nothing to change in the next year and that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the PSD leader, is the strongest presidential candidate, but there may be another.

Victor Ponta: PSD gets the 2020 score

Regarding the European Parliament elections, Victor Ponta believes that the PNL will get a much lower score compared to the 2020 elections.

“PSD gets almost the same score it got in 2020, PNL gets less (..) USR gets less and, after the last scandals and problems they have, probably even less. AUR is the scarecrow, sir, we must all stand together, she cries over the crowd, lest AUR come upon us. Which is perfect, I think George Simion also likes the role of the scarecrow,” he said.

The former prime minister also spoke about the presidential elections:

“Certainly, Ciolacu is the strongest, but there can be another. If he reaches the second round with Simion, he wins, naturally. If he doesn’t end up with Simion in the second round, difficult, very difficult”, said Victor Ponta.

AUR could beat PSD in the European Parliament elections

Victor Ponta was asked if AUR could beat PSD in the European Parliament elections: “Yes, in the European Parliament elections, yes, of course it is possible.

They have some advantages that no party has, namely you have the whole system, by system you understand the parties that governed Romania, on the one hand: PSD, PNL and UDMR”, said Ponta in the show “Country Project: Romania” .

Victor Ponta believes that the way Europe is run will be a central theme during the campaign

The former prime minister also said that the second advantage of the AUR is that the main theme of the European parliamentary elections will be whether people are satisfied with the way Europe is run.

Ponta was asked if Mircea Geoană can be a winning solution in the presidential elections.

“If the PSD puts him as a candidate, he has a very good chance. He has great chances to win, but also in the context in which he enters with George Simion in the second round”, said Victor Ponta.