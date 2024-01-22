Victoria Azarenka v Dayana Yastremska, Miomir Kecmanovic v Carlos Alcaraz, Nuno Borges v Daniil Medvedev, Linda Noskova v Elina Svitolina, Alexander Zverev v Chris Norrie, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time

#Victoria #Azarenka #Dayana #Yastremska #Miomir #Kecmanovic #Carlos #Alcaraz #Nuno #Borges #Daniil #Medvedev #Linda #Noskova #Elina #Svitolina #Alexander #Zverev #Chris #Norrie #results #draw #schedule #tickets #odds #start #time

The second set was a replica of the first. When it was done, Alcaraz had hit 32 winners to Kecmanovic’s 10, a deficit that was looking fatal for the Serb.

Again, it was not that he was playing at a poor level, but that that Alcaraz was playing at supreme level. That made for an engaging contest even as it remained one-sided.

The pair sometimes played on such angles it was as if the net had been set up transversely.

Alcaraz had another trick: having easily run down a Kecmanonvic drop shot, he paused as if weighing up which way to hit it.

Kecmanonvic second-guessed him, but Alcaraz made the next shot a winner anyway. They both smiled. It was all Kecmaniovic could do, and it’s what Alcaraz does anyway.

The third was the same, but more so.

Relaxed, Alcaraz reached deeper into his bag of tricks, not because he had to, but because he could. Eleven more clean winners made 43 for the match. That’s to set against merely 19 unforced errors, an astonishing ratio in a category that often 1:1.

Again, Kecmanonovic did not do much wrong. He made only seven unforced errors in the third set – and lost it to luv.

The crowd’s applause for him at match’s end was not patronising. He’d played well – but he’d played Carlos Alcaraz.

Also Read:  Cruz Azul: who scored in the friendly against Gallos?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
Posted on
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Posted on
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
Posted on
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News