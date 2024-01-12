Victory against Cerundolo | Successful dress rehearsal for Thiem before the Australian Open

#Victory #Cerundolo #Successful #dress #rehearsal #Thiem #Australian #Open

After his clean defeat against Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem won his second match at the invitation tournament in Melbourne, the Kooyong Classic. The Austrian defeated the world number 22. Francisco Cerundolo won 6:3, 6:3 and delivered a successful dress rehearsal for the Australian Open starting on Sunday. The Argentine stood in for Matteo Berrettini, who had canceled his appearance at short notice.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, Thiem will face seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday or Tuesday. “It will be a tough match. He didn’t have such a good year last year, but in the end he was able to salvage the season. I will definitely give it my all,” says the 30-year-old.

Unpleasant opponent for Ofner

Sebastian Ofner will also start the “Happy Slam” on Monday or Tuesday. Austria’s number one (ATP No. 37) will face local hero Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round: “There would definitely have been easier draws. Firstly, he plays really well and unpleasantly. And secondly, all the fans in Australia will be against me. It will certainly be a bigger court – that’s why it will be anything but easy. But if I play well, everything is possible. He plays similar to me – so it will definitely be a good match. I am looking forward to it.