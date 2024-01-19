Vidal remembered Bravo’s promise: Let me come back and I will send a message to “Capi”

#Vidal #remembered #Bravos #promise #send #message #Capi

Arturo vidal, In the middle of the broadcast on Twitch where he spoke about the negotiations with Colo Colo, he recalled a “promise” from Claudio Bravo about returning to the club together, and assured who will call him after signing with albos.

“Let me come back and we’ll send you a message, I’m not back yet, I have to sign, let it be known and we’ll write to “Capi” to see what happens,” commented a smiling Vidal.

Vidal confirmed that he is going to call Claudio Bravo to also return to Colo Colo Time to fulfill the promise pic.twitter.com/D122KPtrAh – Hanti (@Hanti09) January 19, 2024

Bravo’s “promise” to Vidal was in November 2022, after the friendly that La Roja had with Slovakia.

At that time, at the Bratislava airport, the “King” asked the captain of the national team “when are you going to return to Colo Colo”, and Bravo responded: “When I return, I’ll be there”, unleashing laughter from both of them.