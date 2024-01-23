Vidal’s enthusiasm in his presentation: “I want an international cup”

#Vidals #enthusiasm #presentation #international #cup

The long-awaited day finally arrived. At 11 p.m. sharp, Arturo Vidal was made official as a Colo Colo player on the club’s social networks. The King returned to the house from which he left 17 years ago and after a brilliant career in Europe he arrives hungry for triumphs at the Monumental.

The club’s official channels put together a big presentation, since at 11:23 p.m., King jumped onto the Monumental field and gave his first words to the Cacique public. With an empty field, but full of pending albos on social networks, the midfielder spoke of the hope he had to return.

“I am happy, I fulfill a dream today. It cost a lot, it is a very long career outside the country. I come back here to fulfill a dream: I come to achieve important things, especially with this shirt that I love so much. I hope to enjoy it to the fullest and do many things in this club,” he said at the outset.

“I want to win an international cup”

“Today I had to be like this, without an audience, but I hope that from now on it will be a full stadium. Let people come to enjoy, let them see a winning team, let them reach the top of South America. “I want to win an international cup again, it would be wonderful for me and for all Colocolinos,” he added.

“I left here very young. I was lucky to have very good teammates, that the coach at that time gave me confidence. “There were three titles that I won, but it was not like I did in my entire career, being important, scoring goals,” he added.

“That is my revenge and my dream of returning as a mature man, who beat life and everything that came before him. Now it’s different, I’m older, but with the same dreams as always,” the King said very excitedly.

Regarding the group he would encounter, Vidal was clear: “with work, effort and sacrifice you can achieve all the objectives you set in front of you. The biggest objective here is to once again place Colo Colo among the three most important teams in South America.”

He also ruled out how his environment is with the news. “Everyone was very excited and eager for me to come back, it was everyone’s dream to come back here and come back well, as I always said. That when I returned I would do so in good condition and not retire. “I arrive at a wonderful moment, where I can say that I am going to fight everything with Colo Colo,” she assured.

“I want to help the Chilean League”

“I hope it is important, not only for Colo Colo, but for the Chilean league, so that all the teams grow, so that people return to the stadiums, so that we send players abroad again, so that the National Team does well.” well and once again be among the best in the world. “I return to Chile because I still have a lot to give,” he added.

“All this time that I have been in the National Team, I have seen many players come out, with a lot of talent, but being here it will be different: many more players will come out, I will try to advise the younger ones, what is the path we should take “To continue, when it comes to training, they have to do it twice as much because the demands have to be very high, because they have the talent, but they lack it to be able to achieve what I or other teammates achieved,” he highlighted.

“It may be that I come as a reference, but everywhere I have gone, I have done so with humility. I earned everything with effort in each game, they will see me in a different way, but I am becoming one more, I will try to help those who need it and I will demand that they compete at the same level as me, or higher,” he added.

“To the fans, first of all thank you because it was a long two weeks, things have happened, but with the support of the people who helped me, called me and endured this journey with me, I send you many thanks. “I am back and I hope to achieve important things for them,” she closed.

