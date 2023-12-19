VIDEO ⟩ NBA G League basketball player faces life imprisonment

#VIDEO #NBA #League #basketball #player #faces #life #imprisonment

on December 7, 2023 at At 3:32 p.m., the Las Vegas police received reports of the disappearance of 23-year-old Marain Rogers.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that on December 5, 2023, Rogers was with friends and had previously arranged a meeting with her friend Sakari Hamden, who wanted to introduce the girl to her friend Comanche.

Rogers has not been heard from since. Early in the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led to the arrest of Hamden and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Comanche, for his role in Rogers’ abduction.

On December 13, 2023, Hamden was arrested in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the kidnapping.

Two days later, the Sacramento Comanche was arrested by the FBI.

Acting on information received after Hamden and Comanche were arrested, detectives were able to locate human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains of Marain Rogers were later identified by the Clark County Coroner.

Detectives have determined that Hamden and Comanche are responsible for Rogers’ murder. In consultation with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against both will be changed to murder.

The pair now face life in prison.

Comanche has spent most of his career playing in the NBA G League. He also played one season in the Turkish top league, where he represented the Ankara DSI team.

Also Read:  XV WOMEN'S RUGBY - FTF Antohomadinika aims for a first national title

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Posted on
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News