VIDEO ⟩ NBA G League basketball player faces life imprisonment

#VIDEO #NBA #League #basketball #player #faces #life #imprisonment

on December 7, 2023 at At 3:32 p.m., the Las Vegas police received reports of the disappearance of 23-year-old Marain Rogers.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that on December 5, 2023, Rogers was with friends and had previously arranged a meeting with her friend Sakari Hamden, who wanted to introduce the girl to her friend Comanche.

Rogers has not been heard from since. Early in the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led to the arrest of Hamden and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Comanche, for his role in Rogers’ abduction.

Ex-NBA G-Leaguer Chance Comanche faces murder, kidnapping charges after woman’s remains found pic.twitter.com/54uSSRNG93 — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2023

On December 13, 2023, Hamden was arrested in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the kidnapping.

Two days later, the Sacramento Comanche was arrested by the FBI.

Acting on information received after Hamden and Comanche were arrested, detectives were able to locate human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains of Marain Rogers were later identified by the Clark County Coroner.

Detectives have determined that Hamden and Comanche are responsible for Rogers’ murder. In consultation with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against both will be changed to murder.

The pair now face life in prison.

Comanche has spent most of his career playing in the NBA G League. He also played one season in the Turkish top league, where he represented the Ankara DSI team.