VIDEO ⟩ Patients become aggressive towards Latvian doctors who do not speak Russian

Marta Celmiņa, a sleep medicine specialist at the Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine Center of the Children’s Hospital, tells the program that she speaks English fluently, having gained experience in the best clinics of many western countries. However, this is not enough for the relatives of many patients, because the doctor does not speak Russian well.

“I have a terrible accent, my Russian is quite broken, but I tried to do my best. There was a word that I didn’t know how to say, so I said this word in Latvian and tried to show it with gestures. To which this mother got angry and said in Russian – that’s me the Latvian language is here…” the medic recalls.

Celmiņa says that she understands Russian, but cannot express herself. Therefore, situations where even aggression is directed against him are unacceptably frequent. Moreover, even in situations where the treatment instructions have been understood by the children’s parents.

Some doctors choose to work outside of Latvia for this reason.

Perhaps you should start looking for translators now. “Abroad, it is often handled in such a way that it is some kind of service, for which the patient himself then covers these costs,” says Jānis Vētra, chairman of the Association of Young Doctors.

The children’s hospital emphasizes that it is aware of the situation and stands by the doctors.

