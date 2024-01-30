VIDEO ⟩ Sabonis has a very productive evening in the battle for rebounds and a victory over the Grizzlies

“Kings” were superior with 103:94 (18:33, 29:17, 28:21, 28:23), but Sabonis achieved his personal record in the battle for balls under the basket.

Already in the first half, the Lithuanian won 16 rebounds, which is the “Kings” record since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Sabonis’ personal record so far was 25 rebounds won in one match against the Indiana Pacers on November 29, 2021.

In Monday’s match, the Lithuanian also made ten of 11 shots from the game and gave five assists, while De’Aron Fox was the most productive with 23 points for the winners.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points for the home team, while Santi Aldama scored 16.

In another game, Luka Doncic scored 45 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic basketball players 131:129 (26:35, 35:42, 35:12, 35:40) at home.

Doncic also stood out in this match with 15 assists and nine steals, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored another 36 points for the home team.

The productive performance of Paolo Bankero did not save “Magic” from the loss – 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

In another match, Nikola Jokic had a triple double, helping the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113:107 (25:26, 31:30, 26:19, 31:32) at home, who led the first match new head coach Doc Rivers.

Jokic scored 26 points, won 16 rebounds and gave 12 assists, reaching the “triple double” for the 14th time this season, while Jamal Murray was the top scorer for the home team with 35 points.

Yannis Adetokunbo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, Brook Lopez scored 19 points, and Damien Lillard had 18.

