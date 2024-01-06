VIDEO ⟩ The 107th anniversary of the Christmas Battle is commemorated in Ložmetējkalnas

#VIDEO #107th #anniversary #Christmas #Battle #commemorated #Ložmetējkalnas

The Christmas battles were one of the biggest and fiercest battles on the territory of Latvia during the First World War. The battles took place between the German 8th and Russian 12th army units, which consisted of eight Latvian rifle regiments.

Under the leadership of General August Misiņš, the archers without artillery support managed to break through the German front in the area of ​​the Great Tireļpurva area and break through the fortifications, reaching Ložmetējkalns.

Many archers fell in these battles, but at the same time they raised the nation’s national self-confidence and confirmed the ability of Latvians to defend their interests with the help of military force. Christmas battles took place from 23 to 29 December 1916 according to the old style, or from 5 to 11 January 1917 according to the new style.

On January 6, State President Edgars Rinkēvičs also visited the “White Wolf 2024” winter camp of Latvian Scouts and Scouts in Ložmetējkaln, where he met with the camp participants, participated in a dinner and discussed the values ​​of Scouts and Scouts.

Video: National Guardsman’s Oath and Young Guards’ Solemn Promise Ceremony at the Christmas Battle Museum

The President also took part in the oath ceremony of the National Guard’s 52nd Combat Support Battalion and the solemn promise ceremony of the Young Guardsmen at the Christmas Battle Museum in Valgunde Parish, Jelgava County. Later, E. Rinkēvičs mentioned the soldiers who died in the First World War, including the Latvian archers, whose mortal remains were reburied today in the cemetery of the Silinieki brothers.