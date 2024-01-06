VIDEO ⟩ “We stayed on the street, waving our hands.” In Old Riga, a taxi driver leaves with cakes worth 400 euros

Airita tells the program that on the fateful evening she called a taxi, which initially stopped at a different place, about a block away from her workshop. She contacted to indicate that she was waiting at another address. When the taxi finally arrived, she entrusted the package to the driver.

Photo: A shot from the “Bez Taboo” video

The taxi left and although after 22 minutes the organizers of the banquet received a message that it had stopped at their address – Zirgu Street in Old Riga – they did not find the car in the narrow street. Sensing that the driver is most likely lost, they went to scout and noticed a silver “Hyundai” taxi driving along Valņu Street in the opposite direction – Pulvertorņi.

Having not received the shipment, the organizers of the banquet immediately contacted the confectioner, who looked in the application and noticed that the driver ended the trip not on Zirgu Street, but one side street further – on the small Smilšu Street. And then quickly left. Airita is convinced that the driver would not have been able to unload all the boxes within five minutes, even if he dropped them on the street.

Wanting to find out where the order was, Airita immediately wrote and called the “Bolt” taxi driver. The efforts were crowned with success only after an hour. He briefly and succinctly replied that the order had been delivered a long time ago and hung up.

The confectioner also encountered the same unresponsive attitude from the representatives of “Bolt”.

The confectioner went to the police to file a complaint about the disappearance of the 400-euro cakes, but it was accepted only on the third visit. In the State Police, however, “Bez Tabu” admits that there should not be such hesitation.

“Bolt” apologizes to the customer for the unpleasant experience, but adds that “Bolt” partner drivers do not provide parcel transportation services. The company also tells the show that these partner drivers are independent service providers. Both parties do not combine the relationship of employee and employer.

