VIDEO A Bucharest resident got stuck in the snow with his BMW on Transalpina, road closed due to blizzard. The driver received a stinging fine

#VIDEO #Bucharest #resident #stuck #snow #BMW #Transalpina #road #closed #due #blizzard #driver #received #stinging #fine

A driver from Bucharest was fined and has the right to drive suspended for 60 days after, on Sunday, he entered the Transalpina with his car, a road which at this time of the year is not open to traffic due to snow, according to News.ro. Moreover, the driver could not reach his destination, being removed from the road with the help of a snow removal machine.

Transalpina in winter Photo: DreamsTime

The driver, aged 39, from Bucharest, was identified on DN 67 C – Transalpina by the policemen from the Novaci City Police.

He tried to get off the Rânca resort, but got stuck in the traffic with his car, a white BMW.

“Given the unfavorable weather conditions, the man could not reach the desired destination, being transported with a van intended for snow removal, back to the resort”, announced the Gorj County Police.

DRDP Craiova published images in which road users scolded the man for not following the law, accusing him of putting their lives in danger because of him.

The police drew up a record of the violation, in the amount of 1,160 lei, and the driver’s driver’s license was suspended for 60 days.

The police call on drivers to respect the traffic rules, stressing that there is a situation in which ignoring them endangers their lives and those around them.

Traffic is stopped on Sunday on Transalpina, between Rânca and Novaci, due to the blizzard. (photo source Dreamstime)