(VIDEO) A man from Mehedin stole the clothes of his neighbor on the ground floor

#VIDEO #man #Mehedin #stole #clothes #neighbor #ground #floor

A resident of Mehedin stole the underwear of the neighbor on the ground floor and was filmed by the cameras installed at the entrance to the block. He stole the casseroles with sarmale and piftie on the windowsill from the kitchen. The woman noticed the next day that two casseroles were missing and complained to the police.
With a blouse on his head so that his face cannot be seen, the man sees the goodies and approaches the windowsill of the apartment on the ground floor. After taking two of the casseroles with steaks and sarmales, he disappears.

Read also: (VIDEO) Searches in a case of drug and psychoactive trafficking

She has been part of the Gazeta de Sud team since 1996. She is currently an online editor and publisher, which means that she is informed about everything that is important in the country and in the world. She is cheerful and sociable, loves people and her job.

Also Read:  Ilie Năstase wants another child

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Petroleum. Perfect “storm” is coming and will be more intense in 2025
Petroleum. Perfect “storm” is coming and will be more intense in 2025
Posted on
The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
Posted on
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
Posted on
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News