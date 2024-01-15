(VIDEO) A man from Mehedin stole the clothes of his neighbor on the ground floor

#VIDEO #man #Mehedin #stole #clothes #neighbor #ground #floor

A resident of Mehedin stole the underwear of the neighbor on the ground floor and was filmed by the cameras installed at the entrance to the block. He stole the casseroles with sarmale and piftie on the windowsill from the kitchen. The woman noticed the next day that two casseroles were missing and complained to the police.

With a blouse on his head so that his face cannot be seen, the man sees the goodies and approaches the windowsill of the apartment on the ground floor. After taking two of the casseroles with steaks and sarmales, he disappears.

Read also: (VIDEO) Searches in a case of drug and psychoactive trafficking

She has been part of the Gazeta de Sud team since 1996. She is currently an online editor and publisher, which means that she is informed about everything that is important in the country and in the world. She is cheerful and sociable, loves people and her job.