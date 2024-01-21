VIDEO A priest from Suceava was charged with a criminal case after opposing a Pentecostal funeral service / The priest laid down on the ground to block the entrance to the cemetery

An Orthodox priest from Suceava county is under criminal investigation after, during Sunday, he laid down on the ground in front of the gate of a cemetery to prevent a burial ceremony, writes Agerpres.

Cemetery in Romania Photo: Catarii | Dreamstime.com

According to the spokesperson of the Suceava County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Ionuţ Epureanu, the incident took place in the Gura Solcii locality, where the Orthodox priest opposed the officiating of the Pentecostal funeral service of a man of the Orthodox faith.

“It was decided that, during this day, at the common cemetery in the town of Gura Solcii, where citizens of all denominations are buried, a man of the Orthodox denomination was to be buried, all his other relatives being of the Pentecostal denomination. Previously, the man’s relatives requested the parish priest to allow the funeral service according to the Pentecostal rite and paid the fees for the burial place and the other specific fees, the Orthodox priest agreeing to the whole procession. However, during this day, when the funeral procession started moving, the Orthodox priest also joined, and when he arrived at the gate of the cemetery, the Orthodox priest deliberately positioned himself on the ground to prevent the funeral procession from entering. stated the IPJ official.

He mentions that the police intervened gradually and condescendingly, mediating the conflict that arose and managing to remove the priest who was obstructing the access of the hearse.

The priest who caused the scandal is under criminal investigation under the aspect of committing the crime of preventing the exercise of religious freedom.

Photo source: Dreamstime.com

