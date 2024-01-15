VIDEO. “A second-class citizen in his own country…” Daugavpils rapper’s song about Russians in Latvia got a second wind

#VIDEO #secondclass #citizen #country.. #Daugavpils #rappers #song #Russians #Latvia #wind

19:14, 15 January 2024

A rapper from Daugavpils has gained popularity on the “TikTok” website in recent days Siddzhey a song about the Russian language in Latvia. Although the song is not new, it has gained a second lease of life due to the current political situation – it is shared by thousands of users.

Siddzhey states at the beginning of the song that this is a message to all those who are sending him away from his country. “They say let’s go to the train station with a suitcase. I will stay in Latvia anyway. I know the national language, dude. I sang ‘Where’d you go, Rooster,’ too,” he raps.

The song also has lines in Latvian: “I am a citizen just like you. This is my country.”

Also, in the lyrics of the song, it is revealed that he is mistakenly considered a populist. “My homeland is here and I am for Latvia. I’m a Russian boy, but I’m not Russian,” he says, continuing, “I don’t belong in my country – a second-class citizen.”

In the comments, people both reveal that they feel the same way and express their delight at the “apt” words.

Meanwhile, approximately 2,200 Russian citizens in Latvia have not responded to the letters about the need to take the state language exam, Arvīds Zahars, head of the Legal Department of the Citizenship and Migration Affairs Office (PMLP), told the Constitutional Court on January 11.

ST continues to review the case regarding the norm by which Russian citizens must prove knowledge of the Latvian language in order to obtain a new residence permit.

Zahar informed that so far about 900 Russian citizens who were previously issued a residence permit have left the country, but no information is available about the rest of the people, as they have not responded to PMLP’s letters.

He emphasized that people still continue to apply to the PMLP for residence permits, and no decision on forced deportation has been made so far.

It has already been announced that the applicants are Russian citizens who have been issued permanent residence permits. They ask the court to assess the compliance of Section 58 of the transitional provisions of the Immigration Law with Article 1, the first sentence of Article 91 and Article 96 of the Constitution.

Paragraph 58 of the transitional provisions was included in the Immigration Law with the amendments of September 9, 2022, which entered into force on September 24, and stipulates that for a Russian citizen who has received a permanent residence permit, it was valid until September 1, 2023. If a person wants to receive a permanent residence permit again, he had to submit a certificate of mastering the national language by September. Later, the deadline for passing the language proficiency test was extended by two years.

With the aforementioned amendments, Section 24, Part One, Clause 8, which provided for the right to request a permanent residence permit for a foreigner living in Latvia who was a citizen of Latvia or a non-citizen of Latvia before acquiring the citizenship of another country, was excluded from the Immigration Law.

According to the contested norm, the permanent residence issued to them became invalid as of September 1. On the other hand, in order to receive a permanent residence permit again, applicants must submit a certificate of mastering the national language.

The position expressed in the application is that the contested norm puts the applicants in an unequal situation compared to other former Latvian citizens and non-citizens who have obtained permanent residence permits in accordance with Section 24, Part One, Clause 8 of the Immigration Law. In addition, by depriving them of the permanent status granted by the state, their right to the inviolability of private life is violated and the principle of protection of legal trust is violated.

Thus, the contested norm does not comply with Article 1, the first sentence of Article 91, as well as Article 96 of the Constitution. Article 1 of the Constitution states that Latvia is an independent democratic republic. The first sentence of Article 91 states that all people in Latvia are equal before the law and the court, but Article 96 states that everyone has the right to inviolability of private life, home and correspondence.

Several applications are combined in the case. At the previous court session, the defenders of the claimants and the representative of the Saeima, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice were heard.

It has already been announced that on September 24, 2022, amendments to the Immigration Law entered into force, which change the procedure for obtaining residence permits for Russian citizens.

The amendments provide that Russian citizens, who were citizens of Latvia or non-citizens of Latvia before receiving the citizenship of another country and stay in Latvia with a permanent residence permit, had to submit documents proving knowledge of the national language to the Citizenship and Migration Affairs Administration (PMLP) by September 1 of last year at A2 level.

A person who wants to continue staying in Latvia without losing the status of a permanent resident must obtain a new permanent residence permit or the status of a permanent resident of the European Union.

According to the regulations, persons who have obtained basic, secondary or higher education in accredited programs in Latvian may not take the test. Likewise, persons who have studied an accredited minority education program and have taken the centralized exam in Latvian for the 9th grade or the centralized exam in the Latvian language for the 12th grade do not have to take the test.

The Interior Ministry previously estimated that the new Immigration Law requirements apply to about 25,000 Russian citizens, of which about 5,000 are over 75 years old.

