Video: A woman in serious condition after being hit by a taxi in the exclusive Metrolínea lane in Puerta del Sol in Bucaramanga, Santander

#Video #woman #condition #hit #taxi #exclusive #Metrolínea #lane #Puerta #del #Sol #Bucaramanga #Santander

The traffic accident involved a female pedestrian and a taxi with license plates XVO-176. The crash occurred on the night of this Friday, December 29, on Carrera 15 and Calle 60 in the Ricaurte neighborhood.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the events told Vanguardia that, from north to south, on the exclusive Metrolínea lane, the public service vehicle that has authorization to travel along this section was circulating.

A woman, of adult age and whose identity is unknown, was crossing diagonal 15 in the east – west direction.

After passing the lane where vehicles circulate from south to north, upon reaching the separator and trying to pass the exclusive lane of the transportation system, she was run over by the taxi.

In the panoramic view of the car, on the left side, there was evidence of the strong impact. The woman who was on foot was left unconscious on the pavement.

“She had already crossed one side and was going to cross the other, she went very quickly and the car picked her up,” said the witness.

What passersby and drivers noted was that, in addition, a few meters away was a pedestrian bridge located over the sector known as the ‘water tank’ in Puerta del Sol.

“They don’t cross the bridge out of laziness and that’s why there are so many incidents on this diagonal 15. The lady was in a very serious condition,” said a motorcyclist.

The woman was helped by an ambulance that took her to a medical center, where a report on her health status was expected.

Developing…