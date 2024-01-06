VIDEO: A young man from Alba Iulia caught one of the three crosses thrown into the waters of the sea, in Constanța, on Epiphany

#VIDEO #young #man #Alba #Iulia #caught #crosses #thrown #waters #sea #Constanța #Epiphany

A young man from Alba Iulia is one of the three swimmers who caught a cross, thrown into the waters of the sea, in Constanța. It is about a tradition in which the priest throws three crosses into the waters of the sea. The crosses are retrieved from the sea by swimmers who jump into the cold water.

One of the three men who jumped into the cold waters of the sea is Cătalin Lodroman, aged 24 from Alba Iulia. He spoke to reporters from Constanta and said that he had specifically gone to the seaside town to participate in the religious procession.

The cross that he took out of the waters of the sea, on Epiphany, he will bring to Alba Iulia and put it in a place of honor, he also said.

More than 30 people jumped into the sea, but only three managed to catch the thrown crosses. The moment when the swimmers jump from the jetty into the water was filmed by the reporters of Ziua de Constanța newspaper.

In Constanța, around 5,000 people participated in the Epiphany service. The event took place in the peninsular area, starting from the Archdiocese of Tomis to Port Tomis, where the water was consecrated.

photo source: screenshot, Constanta Day.

The latest articles on alba24

Also Read:  Phantom Abyss is leaving early access

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
Posted on
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
Posted on
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
Posted on
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News