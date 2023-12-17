VIDEO Another 32 km of the Craiova Expressway

#VIDEO #Craiova #Expressway

Ionel Scrioșteanu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Transport, announced on Saturday that the company that is building Section 3 of the Craiova – Pitesti Expressway will open 32 km of traffic next week between Slatina (Valea Mare) and Colonești (on the border between Argeș and Olt counties ).

Last year, the first 40 km of express road, i.e. Section 2 of the Craiova-Pitesti Express Road, in the area of ​​the towns of Balș and Slatina, were put into traffic.

Section 1 and Section 4 are now in the works, adding another 50 km of expressway, which must be completed by the end of next year. At that moment, all 121 km of this expressway will be open to traffic, which means that the municipality of Craiova will be connected to Bucharest, via Pitești, by high-speed roads.

The Craiova-Pitesti Expressway is divided into 4 sections. It will have a length of over 121 km and 2 lanes in each direction. In total, 10 road intersections and 75 bridges and passages will be built.

Scrioșteanu also said that at this moment almost 1000 workers are working on this construction site in 2 shifts. The section is made by the UMB holding, controlled by the entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu.

Site stage – the following works are in the final phase:

– carrying out the provisional unloading in DN in Colonești

– installation of the protective parapet on the last areas

– creating road markings

– making vertical and horizontal road signs

– installation of the last lighting fixtures in the area of ​​passageways, road junctions and parking lots

– pouring concrete at the last sections of the rainwater drainage ditch

– installation of protective fences

– installation of the last elements related to sound-absorbing panels

– the ITS system

Images from the construction site: