VIDEO Arriving in Egypt, Hamas Leader Discusses Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

SERAMBINEWS.COM -Ismail Haniyeh, Leader of Hamas, arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday (20/12/2023). Ismail Haniyeh’s visit to Egypt is to discuss a new ceasefire agreement between the Israeli government and the Hamas group in Gaza with Egyptian officials.

Not only discussing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Haniyah and Egyptian officials will also discuss exchanging prisoners with Israel.

According to Hamas sources, talks in Egypt will focus on sending humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and the return of refugees to their towns and villages in the north.

Haniyeh’s visit to Egypt is his second visit to Egypt since the start of the war on October 7, quoted from The New Arab.

Haniyeh’s first visit to Egypt will be in early November 2023.

Earlier, Haniyeh met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Watar, Doha on Tuesday night.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaan said the two sides discussed recent developments in Gaza, and Haniyeh praised the group’s morale and capabilities.

The Hamas leader also expressed his readiness to reach a permanent ceasefire but did not do so when he was constantly attacked by Israeli forces.

More than 19,600 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7.



