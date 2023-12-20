VIDEO Arriving in Egypt, Hamas Leader Discusses Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

#VIDEO #Arriving #Egypt #Hamas #Leader #Discusses #Permanent #Ceasefire #Gaza

SERAMBINEWS.COM -Ismail Haniyeh, Leader of Hamas, arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday (20/12/2023). Ismail Haniyeh’s visit to Egypt is to discuss a new ceasefire agreement between the Israeli government and the Hamas group in Gaza with Egyptian officials.

Not only discussing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Haniyah and Egyptian officials will also discuss exchanging prisoners with Israel.

According to Hamas sources, talks in Egypt will focus on sending humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and the return of refugees to their towns and villages in the north.

Haniyeh’s visit to Egypt is his second visit to Egypt since the start of the war on October 7, quoted from The New Arab.

Haniyeh’s first visit to Egypt will be in early November 2023.

Earlier, Haniyeh met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Watar, Doha on Tuesday night.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaan said the two sides discussed recent developments in Gaza, and Haniyeh praised the group’s morale and capabilities.

The Hamas leader also expressed his readiness to reach a permanent ceasefire but did not do so when he was constantly attacked by Israeli forces.

More than 19,600 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7.


VO: Rara

HOUSE: Saint

Source: Serambi Indonesia

Also Read:  Peace and development in the world on Biden's meeting table with Xi Jinping -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Scooter rental company Bird has filed for bankruptcy protection
Scooter rental company Bird has filed for bankruptcy protection
Posted on
The exhausted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be a bit late
The exhausted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be a bit late
Posted on
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News