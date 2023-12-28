VIDEO Attacked by Hamas, Israel Admits Losing on the Battlefield! Over 1,300 IDF Killed

#VIDEO #Attacked #Hamas #Israel #Admits #Losing #Battlefield #IDF #Killed

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, refused to implement a temporary ceasefire as proposed by Israel.

Hamas said that the prisoner exchange would take place if Zionists agreed to a permanent ceasefire.

Currently, many Israeli figures admit that the Zionist regime has lost the war.

One of those who acknowledged Israel’s defeat was Dan Halutz, Israel’s former military chief of staff.

According to him, one of the successes and victories that might be achieved is getting rid of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The former head of the Knesset’s foreign and security committee also acknowledged that Israel does not have the capability to destroy Hamas.

Quoted from Parstoday, there are a number of signs that point to Israel’s defeat. The first sign was the continuation of the war.

So far, 82 days have passed since the war in Gaza and it is not yet clear how long it will last.

After the second intifada, the longest period of the Zionist regime’s war against Palestine was 51 days in 2014.

The second sign is the number of dead, injured and missing Zionist regime soldiers. So far more than 1,300 people have been killed and 2,400 people kidnapped.

The third sign of the Zionist regime’s failure is that they have not been able to achieve their goals against Hamas.

Yitzhak Brick, major general of the Zionist regime’s reserve army, even praised the strength of the Hamas tunnel.



Editor: Aldi Rani

Narator: Ilham

Source: Serambi Indonesia