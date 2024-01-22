VIDEO – Bread, yogurt… homemade, really a good deal?

With the crisis in purchasing power, some families are taking their bread, brioche or yogurt machine out of the cupboard. Financially, is it really worth it? And for health, is there a real benefit?

Making your own bread and yogurt without spending hours is the promise of small household appliances that can be found both in supermarkets and in specialized stores. But from a nutritional and financial point of view, is it really a good deal? As a guide, for a bread machine, count between twelve and 170 euros for high-end models.

The 500g bread that Stéphanie Mifsud has been making using one of these machines for thirty years costs almost half as much as in a bakery, a little less than two euros. This would also be faster since once poured into the tank, the machine takes care of the rest. Allow three hours on average.

Are these breads also good for your health? “Yes,” says Clémentine Lapasset, dietitian, as long as you choose your ingredients carefully. Moreover, machine-made bread is more consistent, the weight of one slice corresponds to two slices of bread bought in a bakery.

The TF1 editorial staff Report Mérième Stiti, Léo Lemaitre, Marine Giraud

