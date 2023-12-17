VIDEO. Discover how CNES satellites are controlled from a site in the heart of the Toulouse countryside

#VIDEO #Discover #CNES #satellites #controlled #site #heart #Toulouse #countryside

the essentials To communicate with satellites, CNES relies on a network of ground stations. In France, it is in Issus, around thirty kilometers south of Toulouse, that the antennas communicate with space.

To communicate with space and the tools sent to monitor the Earth or explore the Universe, you need big eyes, a site protected from radio frequencies and jammers. It was therefore in Issus, 30 km south of Toulouse, that CNES chose to set up its Aussaguel site in 1980.

This satellite telecommunications center is one of six sites in the world where the French space agency ensures control, monitoring and data collection from spacecraft. The controls are mainly operated automatically, by programming, under the control of the COR (Network Operations Center) based at the Toulouse Space Center. Currently the CNES Multimission network allows communication with 15 satellites for 13 different missions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In 2022, 40,000 satellite passages have been recorded.

Read also :

How Cnes avoids collisions between satellites and space debris

Meet the needs of new space players

The Issus-Aussaguel site has two branches; it is also occupied by the company Marlink, specialized in satellite communication for maritime navigation, which operates around ten antennas.

At Issus Aussaguel, the new STC station with a smaller dish was installed at the end of 2022. DDM – NATHALIE SAINT AFFRE

Very close to the entrance to the site, the STC station (Station Télécommande) is the new addition. Designed by Safran, installed at the end of 2022 and inaugurated last September, it completed the CNES “Multi-mission” network by meeting new needs.

“This station was designed with optimization in mind: it is smaller (5.5 meters in diameter), requires less maintenance (20 hours per year compared to 140 hours for a conventional antenna) and costs four times less ( approximately 1.4 million euros). It makes it possible to meet the needs of new space players who have smaller satellites, positioned lower and which send less data”, underlines Etienne Mercey, head of the Stations Engineering department at CNES .

Étienne Mercey, head of the Stations Engineering Department at CNES. DDM – NATHALIE SAINT AFFRE

Missions that require more passages and more data

This latest generation model will be duplicated in four other stations to complete the “Multimission” network on the sites of Punta Arenas (Chilean Patagonia) in 2024, Reunion Island in 2026, and, later, in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and in French Polynesia.

Read also :

From space, SWOT maps our water reserves with unrivaled precision

Opposite the STC station, the Cormoran station, with its 11 meter diameter dish dating from 2017, its 31 tonnes in motion and above all its dual frequency (“S” band and “X” band), makes it possible to support the reception of large volumes of data. For example, it allows operations on the Pleiades, SWOT, Jason 3 satellites or on the Ness nanosatellite. “On SWOT, which is one of those missions that requires seeing further, more precise and more often, we collect 20 gigabytes per pass and there are twenty per day, it’s a real leap for us. We can therefore operate both a large satellite like SWOT (12 meters wingspan, 1 ton) and a cubesat of a few centimeters and a few kilos like Ness”, underlines Claude Audouy, deputy director of Telecommunications, Stations and Alerts at CNES.

Claude Audouy, Deputy Director Sub-Director Telecommunications, Stations and Alerts at CNES DDM – NATHALIE SAINT AFFRE

A telescope under test

The Tarot telescope is currently being tested on the Issus Aussaguel site before its installation in New Caledonia. DDM – NATHALIE SAINT AFFRE

The Issus-Aussaguel site regularly hosts instruments undergoing qualification. This is currently the case for the fourth telescope in the TAROT series (Fast Action Telescope for Transient Object), under test before its departure for New Caledonia.