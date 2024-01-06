Video: dog saves his owner’s life by giving her medicine and water before fainting – People – Culture

#Video #dog #saves #owners #life #giving #medicine #water #fainting #People #Culture

Canines that are specifically trained to help or provide assistance to humans suffering from disabilities or health problems are known as service dogs. And recently a clip of a dog saving the life of its owner when he detects that something is wrong with her went viral on social media.

According to his social networks, Bailey is a 4-year-old Australian shepherd trained to help his owner Katie, who suffers from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

This condition manifests itself in sufferers when they stand up after having been lying down for a long time. It can cause dizziness, tachycardia and even fainting, and it normalizes when the person lies down again.

Well, recently one of the videos published by Katie has gone viral, in which Bailey detects that something is wrong with her and stops in her tracks to make her sit down.

Then, he goes for the jar of pills that his owner must take when she suffers from attacks, he hands it to her, and he even opens the refrigerator to bring her a bottle of water with which she can pass the pills and hydrate herself, thus avoiding a possible fainting, which , being in a kitchen or in different public spaces, could cause very serious consequences.

It should be remembered that this is not the first video of Bailey helping her owner, as Katie constantly shares captured clips of her pet helping her on social media when she is having an episode.

In an interview with ‘CNN’ in 2023, Katie explained that her dog is able to detect behavioral patterns in her when she is about to faint, and is trained to give her medications and support her during the episode.

During the same ‘CNN’ coverage, animal expert María Goodavage explained that dogs “are experts at reading their owners’ body language. They can even see changes in the eyes, if they know their caregivers well. They study them, and they know for sure when something is wrong.”

“When there are changes in habits, whether for physical or emotional reasons, dogs notice. Furthermore, their sense of smell allows them to detect even human diseases, and even if they do not know with scientific accuracy what the smell is, they can relate it to something negative,” added Goodavage.

It should be added that canines have 50 times more smell receptors than humans, and, according to various research, they are capable of sniffing out types of cancer, Parkinson’s disease and depression.

“As long as he’s with me, I know I’m safe, and I don’t have to worry about anything,” Katie stated in the interview, highlighting the importance of service dogs for disabled people.

But this is not an easy path, which is evident in clips published by the woman, in which she is confronted by people in supermarkets who do not believe that she has a health condition that forces her to be with her pet at all times. , even though Bailey’s vest clearly says he’s a service dog.

Can pets detect diseases?

Since the sense of smell is the most developed in dogs, they can detect some diseases in humans, according to a study published by ‘Science Daily’, which reveals that canines can precisely sniff out health problems.

Likewise, they can detect diseases such as narcolepsy, migraine, diabetes and they can perceive feelings such as fear or stress, since they notice the increase in cortisol, according to ‘Dog Time’ magazine.

When it comes to pain in their owners, dogs can change their behavior, according to studies, by 54%.

Furthermore, although there is no scientific evidence, they could detect pregnancies, since through their sense of smell they can perceive changes in the hormones and pheromones of pregnant women.

One of the best-known cases is that of Evelyn Thomsen, a girl who in 2021, at the age of 10, discovered that she had cancer, thanks to her dog.

The story occurred in Liverpool, England, and was reported by the British media outlet ‘The Mirror’, which claims that the minor, who is only 12 years old today, discovered that she had cancer thanks to an afternoon in the park with your pet.

Evelyn Thomsen’s parents claimed that the minor and her pet were playing in the park, when he jumped on her legs, one of her legs began to swell in a very strange way, and the dog changed its behavior.

The minor’s mother told ‘The Mirror’ that upon noticing the strange and unusual swelling they decided to take Evelyn Thomsen to the nearest hospital. At the medical center, the specialists performed the necessary tests and the results left the family very surprised, since the minor had cancer in one of her legs.

Due to the movement that the girl made when playing with her dog, the disease she was suffering was discovered and this allowed the family to act immediately, offering the necessary treatment to save Evelyn’s life.

ALEJANDRO VICTORIA TOBÓN

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

