VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening

An unprecedented scandal took place on Tuesday evening in the Parliament, during the debates on the state budget law, the main protagonists being the senator Diana Sosoacă and the leader of the AUR, George Simion, who were one step away from getting into a fight. “I’m sexually assaulting you, scroafo,” Simion shouted to Sosoacă.

George Simion and Diana Sosoaca, an unprecedented scandal in Parliament Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The AUR parliamentarians came to the plenary, at the budget debates, with placards with messages such as “Stop the mockery”, “PSD and PNL, monopoly on the Parliament”, “No sinecures in public positions”, while the USR parliamentarians also brought boxes red on which the messages “New Taxes” and “Record Budget for Specials” were written.

“I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch”

The protagonists of the biggest scandal, however, were Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion, who accused the senator of being asked by the PSD to make a scandal and of tearing a sign. While filming it and streaming it live on Facebook, Simion bumped into the senator’s hand.

Diana Soșoacă tried to film George Simion very closely, and AUR members formed a shield around the AUR leader. Both Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion broadcast the whole scandal live by phone.

“When you give the money to the teachers, Mr. Ciolacu, why did you make Şoşoacă do the circus? This is the mockery of Marcel Ciolacu and Diana Şoşoacă. We will continue to block the rostrum of the Parliament, until Marcel Ciolacu decides to give the money to the teachers”, shouted George Simion.

The scandal did not stop, and a hallucinatory dialogue took place between the two:

“George Simon: That’s your attitude…

Diana Sosoacă: Get away from me, because I don’t know what I’m doing to you!

George Simion: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch!

Diana Sosoacă: What are you doing, me?

George Simion: I am sexually assaulting you.

Diana Sosoacă: Are you sexually assaulting me? Who are you sexually assaulting me? Aren’t you ashamed, you bully? The girls from AUR. Do it, do it!”.

Debates on the budget resumed. AUR announced that it would block the stand

On Wednesday, the Parliament resumed the debates on the draft state budget for 2024, after the scandal on Tuesday evening.

AUR announced on Tuesday evening that it undertakes to block the Parliament gallery if the PSD-PNL majority, with the support of USR and UDMR, does not increase teachers’ salaries by 40%.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu gave his speech in Parliament on Tuesday evening, during the budget law debate, jammed by AUR and USR parliamentarians, who surrounded him with placards, but also by Diana Șoșoacă’s vociferations.

