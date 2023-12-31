Video/Farewell to 2023 and greet 2024 COLORFUL WORLD 101 New Year’s Eve Fireworks | Comprehensive | News

#VideoFarewell #greet #COLORFUL #WORLD #Years #Eve #Fireworks #Comprehensive #News

To bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the arrival of 2024, the Taipei City Government held the “2024 Taipei Highest New Year’s City” New Year’s Eve Party in Fuqian Square, and the annual Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve fireworks were titled “COLORFUL WORLD” as 2024. The theme of the New Year, with a total launch time of 300 seconds, about 16,000 fireworks, and the use of Japanese colored fireworks for the first time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also broadcast the “2023-2024 Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve Fireworks” live to the world via international satellite, announcing to the world After the epidemic, Taiwan has returned to normal operations. It is a colorful world, welcoming the arrival of 2024 with colorful and bright fireworks.

