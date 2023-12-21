VIDEO George Simion, “the truth about the PSD sow”: “I don’t regret anything. I don’t think there is any sane man who would want to assault” Sosoacă

#VIDEO #George #Simion #truth #PSD #sow #dont #regret #dont #sane #man #assault #Sosoacă

The leader of AUR, George Simion, involved in a scandal in the Parliament with Diana Șoșoacă, to whom he shouted “I am sexually assaulting you, bitch”, says that he does not regret anything and accuses the senator of being “the tool and servant of the PSD”: “I don’t believe that there is some sane man who wants to assault her”.

George Simion as Diana Sosoaca, a scandal in the plenary session of the Parlamentului Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

George Simion posted a video message on Facebook on Wednesday evening titled “the truth about the PSD sow”.

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty. I didn’t say it, a great president said it. What do you want, let’s accept what happened to the teachers, that’s why we protested? What do you want, to have peace and civilization in the Romanian Parliament? We have had peace and civilization for 33 years and where has it brought us,” said the AUR leader.

George Simion also made a comparison with Jesus, saying that this is what AUR also has to “do”:

“When Jesus entered the temple and saw what was going on there, and all the stalls, and all the stalls, he put his hand in and pulled down their stalls. That’s what we have to do with the kiosks of the Ciolacu regime!”, says Simion.

“I regret absolutely nothing”

Simion accuses that Diana Șoșoacă was ordered by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to spoil the AUR protest on Tuesday evening in the Parliament, claiming that she tried to bypass her, but that she could not. Moreover, he says that he does not regret anything that happened on Tuesday night in Parliament:

“They sent Sosoacă as a tool, to spoil our protest, as she has been doing for two years.

And now, the big lawyer wrote a mind-numbing complaint, written with her feet, filed against me, that, you see, I blackmailed her, I sexually assaulted her, I hit her.

I didn’t hit her with either my palm or my fist, you can clearly see that.

She’s doing what she’s been doing for two years – attacking GOLD. Do not attack PSD, do not attack PNL, do not attack the system. I tried to avoid it, to see my protest, but when I couldn’t, I had to put my foot in the door. I regret absolutely nothing from yesterday (Tuesday, when the scandal in Parliament took place – no).

I don’t think there is any man in his right mind who would want to assault her.

(…) He asked me: “What are you doing, are you attacking me?”. No, she was bullying me. And I asked her how, am I sexually assaulting you?

Nothing will happen to her so-called complaint. It is another tool and another servant of the PSD”.

“I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch”

We remind you that an unprecedented scandal took place on Tuesday evening in the Parliament, during the debates on the state budget law, the protagonists being the senator Diana Şoșoacă and the leader of the AUR, George Simion, who were one step away from getting into a fight. “I’m sexually assaulting you, scroafo,” Simion shouted to Sosoacă.

The AUR parliamentarians came to the plenary, at the budget debates, with placards with messages such as “Stop the mockery”, “PSD and PNL, monopoly on the Parliament”, “No sinecures in public positions”, while the USR parliamentarians also brought boxes red on which the messages “New Taxes” and “Record Budget for Specials” were written.

The protagonists of the biggest scandal, however, were Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion, who accused the senator of being asked by the PSD to make a scandal and of tearing a sign. While filming it and streaming it live on Facebook, Simion bumped into the senator’s hand.

Diana Soșoacă tried to film George Simion very closely, and AUR members formed a shield around the AUR leader. Both Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion broadcast the whole scandal live by phone.

“When you give the money to the teachers, Mr. Ciolacu, why did you make Şoşoacă do the circus? This is the mockery of Marcel Ciolacu and Diana Şoşoacă. We will continue to block the rostrum of the Parliament, until Marcel Ciolacu decides to give the money to the teachers”, shouted George Simion.

The scandal did not stop, and a hallucinatory dialogue took place between the two:

“George Simon: That’s your attitude…

Diana Sosoacă: Get away from me, because I don’t know what I’m doing to you!

George Simion: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch!

Diana Sosoacă: What are you doing, me?

George Simion: I am sexually assaulting you.

Diana Sosoacă: Are you sexually assaulting me? Who are you sexually assaulting me? Aren’t you ashamed, you bully? The girls from AUR. Do it, do it!”.

READ ALSO: