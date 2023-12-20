VIDEO Hamas Modified Drones Become a Terrifying Scourge for Israel, Becoming a Deadly Weapon

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The ingenuity of the Hamas militant wing Al Qassam Brigades in the war in the Gaza Strip is said to be a terrible scourge for Israel.

Moreover, Hamas’ military wing has succeeded in modifying commercial drones into deadly weapons.

Where the drone made by Hamas is now a shadow of the destruction of Israel’s high-tech air defense.

Reporting from Al Mayadeen, this was revealed by the Bloomberg news site, on Tuesday (19/12).

The report stated that the Resistance in Gaza succeeded in defeating and exposing vulnerabilities in Israel’s highly sophisticated anti-air system.

Namely by using commercial drones equipped with explosives.

The reason is, the Israeli population does have one of the largest UAV fleets in West Asia, which is often their source of pride.

However, the emergence of ‘cheap’ drones made by Hamas is a big challenge, even for the most advanced military in the world.

This drone was apparently also used in the attack on October 7 and proved effective.

Where thousands of Hamas fighters managed to penetrate the Gaza border during the Al Aqsa Flood Operation using trucks and paragliders.

It was also stated that the use of commercial drones modified by Al Qassam was a strategy previously used by Ukraine.


