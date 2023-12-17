VIDEO How Gigi Becali went to the naming ceremony of Patriarch Daniel – Source news

#VIDEO #Gigi #Becali #naming #ceremony #Patriarch #Daniel #Source #news

On the day the Romanian Orthodox Church celebrates the Saint Prophet Daniel, December 17, Patriarch Daniel celebrates his name day. At the Holy Liturgy, at the Patriarchal Cathedral, among the dozens of people who were at the service, Gigi Becali was also found.

The patron of the FCSB football team was accompanied by his eldest nephew. Becali wore the famous custom black fez on his head, the whole service, plus the cojoc which he doesn’t take off even in the summer. The millionaire sat on the chair, as did other officials present, such as Natalia Intotero, Minister of the Family and PSD deputy, and Ciprian Olinici, Secretary of State at the State Secretariat for Cults.

Becali prayed in tears at certain moments of the service, with his grandson in his arms. At the time of the communion of the faithful with the Body and Blood of the Savior Jesus Christ, Becali’s grandson was the first to be communed by PS Timotei Prahoveanul. His grandfather refused to take communion with him and preferred to sit at the deacon’s door on the left, where he prayed and wept incessantly, being impassive to those who passed by him. When he saw that there were no believers left who wanted to receive communion, Becali went to the hierarch who had the Holy Chalice, PS Paisie, and received communion. Only he was not the last, as he would have liked, but two more believers came after him, spoiling his moment. In fact, Gigi Becali dropped her 1,000 euro cash only at communion.

A millionaire, Ion Roșu, the owner of Corsarul Roșu, was also present among the faithful at the service for the naming of Patriarch Daniel.