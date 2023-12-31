VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border

#VIDEO #Increasingly #Brave #Israel #Control #GazaEgypt #Border

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt should be under Israeli control.

Benjamin Netanyahu estimates the war in Gaza and other regional areas will last for months.

Reporting from Al Jazeera Netanyahu said that the Philadelphi Corridor, or more precisely the stopping point in the south (Gaza), must be closed.

Israel intends to destroy Hamas in Gaza and demilitarize the territory.

This is to prevent a repeat of the cross-border attacks and kidnappings on October 7 2023 carried out by Hamas.

The Israeli PM also mentioned another threat, namely to attack Iran directly because of the firefights that occur almost every day on the Israel-Lebanon border.

In fact, the threat was aimed directly at Hezbollah as a Lebanese group supported by Iran.

In response, Egyptian officials reportedly rejected Israel’s proposal to build a border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

They considered Israel’s plan an ‘insult’ to Egypt.

However, an Egyptian strategic security source said Cairo has taken many measures over the years to destroy tunnels connecting its territory with the Gaza Strip,

