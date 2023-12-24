VIDEO Israel Claims to Find Home of Al Qassam Brigades Military Commander Mohammed Deif

#VIDEO #Israel #Claims #Find #Home #Qassam #Brigades #Military #Commander #Mohammed #Deif

SERAMBINEWS.COM – The Israeli military raided the house of the Military Commander of the Hamas al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, in southern Gaza on Friday (22/12/2023).

Israeli troops claimed to have found Deif’s ID card, then blew up the house of the mysterious Hamas commander.

Quoting the Jerusalem Post report, Saturday (23/12/2023), the Israeli troops who raided and blew up Deif’s house were soldiers from the 82nd Battalion from the 7th Brigade.

According to the report, Deif’s ID card was found printed with Hebrew and Arabic text.

Deif’s identity card was found along with several copies of documents including attachments to the names and dates of birth of his children.

During the raid, Zionist soldiers also found a hole in the yard of the house, and documentation at the location showed that the hole was used to store weapons.

After completing their investigation of the site, Israeli soldiers blew up Deif’s house with a controlled explosion.

A report from earlier this week revealed that the IDF obtained video footage showing Deif was in better physical condition than Israeli intelligence previously thought.

Deif, who survived seven assassination attempts, some of which left him seriously injured, reportedly walks on his two legs despite having a slight limp.

