VIDEO Israeli Armored Brigade Becomes Victim, Iron Dome Fails to Intercept Iranian-Made Ababil Drone

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Two Iranian-made kamikaze drones belonging to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim group, were successfully launched into northern Israel, Saturday (17/12/2023) local time.

One was successfully brought down by the Israeli air defense system, Iron Dome, while the other escaped and heavily hit the position of Battalion 129 of the 8th Armored Brigade from Petach Tikva and killed one of its soldiers.

An alarm sounded in northern Israel on Saturday morning indicating the intrusion of enemy aircraft into the Jewish state’s airspace.

Quoted from Hebrew media, one of the drones crashed, the other “landed successfully” and started a fire.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council later confirmed that a drone had been identified in Israel’s Hula Valley region.

Reportedly, one reservist was killed, and two others suffered injuries, one serious, from the impact of an explosives-laden drone launched from Lebanon near the northern community of Margaliot.

The deceased soldier was identified as Warrant Officer (res.) Yechezkel Azaria, 53, who was affiliated with the 8th Armored Brigade’s 129th Battalion from Petach Tikva. The injured soldiers were members of the Alexandroni Brigade’s 6609th Reconnaissance Battalion.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate with artillery fire aimed at targets in southern Lebanon.

This occurred amid ongoing gunfights with the Shia Muslim group along the northern border.

Israel has issued a warning, saying it will not tolerate the presence of the Iran-backed group along its northern border.

Almost every day, forces led by Hezbollah are involved in attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border.

Hezbollan’s attack on northern Israel was also recorded in a video released by the group.

It was stated that Hezbollah allegedly targeted an IDF military site in the Ramim area, which is close to the Lebanese border.

While the drones used are Ababil-2T’ or Qasef-2K made in Iran.



