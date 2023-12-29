VIDEO. Leandro Trossard loses with Arsenal against West Ham, again discussion about goal

#VIDEO #Leandro #Trossard #loses #Arsenal #West #Ham #discussion #goal

Leandro Trossard was unable to give Arsenal a victory against West Ham. The Gunners lost 0-2 at home after goals from Soucek and Mavropanos. The first goal in particular caused quite a bit of discussion. During Soucek’s goal, Bowen’s cross seemed to go over the back line, although this is not entirely clear from the replay.

Tomas Soucek is very happy after scoring the 0-1 against Arsenal. West Ham were allowed to go into halftime with a lead thanks to the Czech’s goal. Although there is (again) a lot of discussion about the goal. At Arsenal they claim that the ball went over the back line when Jarrod Bowen’s cross. However, from the repetition, it is extremely difficult to decide whether that statement is correct or not.

Despite West Ham’s questionable goal, Arsenal came out of the dressing rooms with a knife between their teeth. But before they even realized it, the 0-2 was already against the ropes. Mavropanos, once an Arsenal player, headed a corner kick past Raya. Trossard and co. then tried with all their might to turn the tide, but without success. In the end, Benrahma missed a penalty for West Ham.

Arsenal fail to take the lead in the Premier League again. Liverpool are now the new league leaders. West Ham is doing something again in the rankings. It jumps over Manchester United to sixth place and thus remains in the wake of the top four.

Watch the images of the questionable phase below: