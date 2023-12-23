VIDEO: Liverpool and Arsenal draw and leave everything equal at the top

#VIDEO #Liverpool #Arsenal #draw #leave #equal #top

In the big game of the 18th round, Liverpool and Arsenal drew 1-1 at Anfield, this Saturday, keeping everything the same at the top of the Premier League table.

Os gunners they practically started to win. After just four minutes, following a free kick sent into a side zone, Martin Odegaard placed the ball in the area and Gabriel Magalhães headed it to 1-0, taking advantage of compatriot Alisson’s advance.

But the response of reds It arrived in the first half, by Mo Salah, who doesn’t usually hide in big games. After a long pass from Trent-Alexander Arnold, the Egyptian received the ball, easily passed Zinchenko and scored a great goal.

Shortly afterwards, Kostas Tsimikas had to be replaced, after being pushed by Bukayo Saka along the touchline and “running over” Jurgen Klopp.

In the second half, Liverpool had several scoring opportunities, the clearest in the 72nd minute, when they started with five players to attack against two defenders. gunnersbut Alexander-Arnold hit the post.

With this result, Arsenal remain at the top of the English league, with 40 points. Liverpool, with 39 points, failed to overtake the Londoners and remains in second place. Aston Villa is in last place on the podium, also with 39 points.