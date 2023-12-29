VIDEO Luciana Antoci, ISJ Iași: In my opinion, we should do financial education at the confluence area between the other disciplines and not as a distinct discipline, therefore transdisciplinary

#VIDEO #Luciana #Antoci #ISJ #Iași #opinion #financial #education #confluence #area #disciplines #distinct #discipline #transdisciplinary

Financial education should be included in every subject taught at school, believes the general school inspector of ISJ Iași, Luciana Antoci. “We should stop thinking of financial education only in terms of the 7 years at home. Let’s bring financial education to school,” she said at the opening of the conference “Money School Starts School – a discussion of financial education in a transdisciplinary context“, which took place on November 16, in the Aula Magna of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi.

The conference was part of a series of 4 such events, attended by almost 600 teachers. Teachers were able to learn about free teacher-made financial education resources made available by BCR and the Money School through the LifeLab project. Support materials and sheets can be downloaded free of charge from ȚcoladeBani.ro, by simple authentication with an email address.

Luciana Antoci, general school inspector of the Iasi County School Inspectorate, also said during the event that, in his opinion, financial education should take on a transdisciplinary approach. “We should stop thinking of financial education only in terms of the 7 years at home. Let’s bring financial education to the school realm and do it with the help of teachers, with the help of educational partners, and I’m thinking here of NGOs or even financial-banking institutions. (…) My opinion is that we should do financial education at the confluence area between the other disciplines and not as a distinct discipline, therefore transdisciplinary. We, moreover, put into practice at school what is called the development of literacy skills. From my point of view, financial education is also a form of literacy and it can be done in all disciplines through creativity, with great care, finding formulas, as I do in literature, thus bringing to the field of the discipline that I teach these components. Of course, science is needed, after all, financial education is a science and must be done rigorously and competently,” Antoci emphasized.

The Iași County School Inspectorate was an institutional partner of the event organized by Edupedu with the support of BCR and the Money School. Another institutional partner was the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University from Iași, which also hosted the event in the Aula Magna, represented by the rector prof.univ.dr. Tudorel Toader.

The rector of UAIC emphasized the need for financial education in school, as early as possible, also advocating for legal education done under the same conditions. “Financial education is acquired, it becomes a lifestyle, a way of life. Let’s not only take care of earning and also take care of how much, how and when we spend. Let’s take care of what is called proportion, says the lawyer in me, measure, others say, is the same thing. Let’s know how to prioritize the weight and the time when we have the gains, when we also have the expenses. Of course, I am being subjective here, and please agree with me – financial education is great, but legal education is necessary at the same time. You will say that it is another program. Without discussion, but both components are part of our education, of the citizen, of the Romanian, regardless of whether we work, where we work, we have a position, we don’t have a position. Because in this way we don’t find ourselves in the situation of someone who earns something today – his salary, be it – and tomorrow he has nothing,” said Tudorel Toader at the opening of the event.

Nicoleta Grăjdianu, regional retail director, of BCR presented the evolution of the School of Money program, through which more than 600,000 children, young people and adults have already passed in the 7 years since its establishment. She advocated for the need for financial education and for the “friendship” of students with the notions of financial education at school and even from kindergarten, from the youngest ages, regardless of the discipline they study. “Financial education can bring balance, balance to our everyday reality. Why do we think financial education is transdisciplinary? Because it is important to know the financial environment and to train the skills of today’s students, who will transform, and we want to transform them, into the financially independent adults of tomorrow”, said Nicoleta Grăjdeanu.

The educational expert in the LifeLab by BCR project, Adina Roșca, presented some of the more than 100 worksheets created by educators, teachers and professors, validated in the pilot project carried out in the 2022-2023 school year. He then conveyed to the teachers present what the impact of the program was. “What we saw at the end of the year of implementation: the child’s interest in the respective discipline was much greater, as was the satisfaction that he was able to talk to the teacher about certain notions that he hadn’t even thought about.”

Professor Maria Radosfrom the Grigore Moisil Informatics High School, the coordinator of the first transdisciplinary financial education sheets, made available free of charge to the teachers of the School of Money and BCR, presented how the community of teachers who worked on these sheets reached almost 50 members and how intense and immersive the experience was.

“A guide that counts approximately 100 sheets, 14 subjects, in which we do not compel either the teachers or the students to go through some additional content, but we refer to the same competencies and mandatory content from the curriculum, but transposed into some practical activities, because that’s what our children need: to be diverse, interactive. Of course, we also took into account that balance between modern and traditional, which was very important – to be a dynamic digital content”, said Maria Rados.

Four regional conferences School money starts school were organized by the Edupedu Association for Education, in partnership with school inspectorates, universities and with the support of the Romanian Commercial Bank. The first of them took place in Timișoara, at the University of West, on September 21, 2023, then in October the second in Bucharest, at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest and the third in Cluj-Napoca, at the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Business Management of “Babeș Bolyai” University, and on November 16 the series was concluded in Iasi, at “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University. During these events, almost 600 participating teachers also interacted in a financial education workshop and had the opportunity to talk with experts and organizers from the project. At the end, certificates of participation were awarded, signed both by the representatives of the School of Money and by the partners from the School Inspectorates and Universities.

Read also: VIDEO Florian Lixandru, Secretary of State: All programs, all plans that will be developed and reviewed in the spirit of Article 88 of the Education Law will consider the inclusion of notions regarding financial education in various subjects VIDEO Ionuț Stanimir, BCR : We see for the first time, in the mindset research we do, young people who say “my priority is not to leave. My parents, as they were, gave everything for me. My teachers are people I admire very much” VIDEO We have a big problem with financial education and we expose ourselves to a major risk if we don’t solve this problem – Răzvan Mustață, FSEGA dean of UBB Cluj-Napoca / The program that offers teachers a transdisciplinary approach to the concepts about money and responsible financial behavior VIDEO Over 130 teachers discussed Financial Education in a transdisciplinary context, in Timișoara. They found out how they can approach interesting and useful topics for students, which they can use in life situations In financial education it’s not just about money, it’s about the decisions we make, says Adina Roșca, educational expert / Researcher Ciprian Fartuşnic: Very often, focusing on skills means looking more closely at what and how each child learns VIDEO Ciprian Fartuşnic, researcher: The textbook is a child’s work tool, if we turn it into our own teaching tool, we I set fire to the suitcase / If we don’t teach them to put their knowledge to work, we’ll be amazed that when they announce on a megaphone at an airport that the gate has changed, in French, after 12 years French at school, miss the plane