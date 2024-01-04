VIDEO. Lukaku to the rescue: AS Roma escapes unscathed against second division team, De Ketelaere shoots Atalanta to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with two goals and an assist

#VIDEO #Lukaku #rescue #Roma #escapes #unscathed #division #team #Ketelaere #shoots #Atalanta #Coppa #Italia #quarterfinals #goals #assist

Charles De Ketelaere (22) has shot Atalanta to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with two beautiful goals and an assist. Our compatriot gave ‘La Dea’ the lead against Sassuolo halfway through the first half and increased the score around the hour mark with his second of the evening. In Rome, another Belgian was also on the scoreboard. AS Roma had to chase against second division Cremonese for a long time until Romelu Lukaku leveled the score again and Paulo Dybala secured qualification for the next round.

AS Roma, like Atalanta and De Ketelaere, qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. However, José Mourinho’s troops had a tough time with second division team Cremonese. The Portuguese, who did not give Lukaku any rest for the cup match, saw how his team also struggled with the Red Devil in the starting line-up against Cyriel Dessers’ ex-team. In the 37th minute the Olimpico became completely silent. Frank Tsadjout defeated Mile Svilar, who is allowed between the posts at Roma in the ‘Coppa’, with a pin in the roof of the goal.

For a long time it looked as if the Romans did not have the strength to correct the imbalance. But that was without Lukaku. Just fifteen minutes before the end, Sadar Azmoun broke open Cremonese’s defense with a subtle through pass. And Lukaku… he finished neatly with the left. The visitors were visibly moved and the Romans started to believe in it again. A minute before the end, Dybala put the 2-1 final score on the board from the spot. In the quarter-finals, a duel with city rivals and arch-rival Lazio Roma awaits.

‘MVP’ De Ketelaere

In minute 23, De Ketelaere broke the spell for Atalanta. The Red Devil controlled a headed back cross from Mario Pasalic with his back to goal and scored from the turn before the ball hit the ground. The Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia was able to celebrate for the first time.

Just past the hour, CDK was there again. The same Pasalic reached the end line and brought the ball across the ground in front of goal. Aleksei Miranchuk could take his chance, but decided to subtly (almost) kill the Belgian who was approaching. De Ketelaere pressed without hesitation and sent the Sassuolo goalkeeper the wrong way with a hard-placed shot. 2-0.

De Ketelaere, unfortunately for the confidence and statistics, did not manage a hat-trick against Sassuolo, but after his ‘brace’ he still took on the role of announcer. Atalanta’s attacking line chased the visitors like crazy when playing away and intercepted the ball far into the opponent’s half. Atalanta’s number 17 served Miranchuk at his beck and call and recorded another assist. In injury time, Daniel Boloca (90+5.) softened for Sassuolo. Final score: 3-1.

In the last eight, La Dea will face AC Milan, the parent club of De Ketelaere. The Rossoneri won 4-1 against Cagliari on Tuesday evening.

