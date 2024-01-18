VIDEO – “No sign showed that he was abandoned”: a child left to his own devices for 2 years in Charente

#VIDEO #sign #showed #abandoned #child #left #devices #years #Charente

A mother was sentenced to six months of electronic bracelet for having abandoned her child. From the age of 9, the boy lived alone in an apartment in Nersac (Charente) for two years. His neighbors and friends did they suspect the situation? TF1 takes stock.

“He lived exactly here,” says a neighbor. A little 9-year-old boy found himself living by himself for almost two years, between 2020 and 2022, in a HLM apartment in Nersac, in Charente. The child, completely abandoned, ate cakes and cold cans of food. His father was away and his mother, who lived five kilometers away with her partner, regularly brought him food.

For two years, the boy continued to go to school a few hundred meters from his home. No one notices any significant change within the establishment. Some students in his class still begin to have doubts as the months go by. “He told friends that he ate alone and took the bus alone. He didn’t go out, he stayed at home”confides a student.

Left to his own devices, the boy still did his homework rigorously and got good grades. “He was smiling, a very good student, always clean, polite… There was no sign that he was abandoned.”notes the mayor of Nersac Barbara Couturier.

Attachment disorder may occur

Christine Barois, child psychiatrist

Alerted by a neighbor, the elected official notified the municipal police and the gendarmerie. In Nersac, the police discovered “an apartment with very little investment”. An empty fridge. And above all, no business belonging to the mother of the family. The child, now placed in foster care, will then try to rebuild his life.

“A very early childhood with parents who are failing, an attachment disorder can occur, with an insecure attachment to people”explains child psychiatrist Christine Barois, interviewed by TF1. “On the other hand, there may be children with resilience capacities, and who have managed to build themselves in a completely satisfactory and very positive way”, continues the specialist. The mother was sentenced to six months of electronic bracelet and an obligation of care for having abandoned her child.

