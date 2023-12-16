Video of Israeli soldiers burning food and vandalizing stores goes viral in Gaza Strip – CNN.co.jp

#Video #Israeli #soldiers #burning #food #vandalizing #stores #viral #Gaza #Strip #CNN.co.jp

Israeli soldiers try to set food on fire in a truck/Obtained by CNN

2023.12.16 Sat posted at 12:30 JST

(CNN) An Israeli soldier looks into the camera, then turns around and lights a large supply of food on fire.

“We will light this dark land and burn it until there is no trace left of this entire land.” As one soldier speaks, another adds fuel to the flames.

The soldiers say they are in the Shujaiyah area of ​​Gaza City, deep in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian autonomous region. The humanitarian situation is currently deteriorating in the area, where he filmed himself burning food. International groups warn that residents are at risk of starvation.

The video in question is just one of several that are circulating online. CNN has verified these videos. It shows Israeli soldiers in Gaza treating civilians in an aggressive and disrespectful manner.

Another video shows soldiers ransacking a private home. We see them destroying civilian property and uttering hateful language rooted in racism.

When asked by CNN about the video, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not dispute its content, but acknowledged that it was filmed in the Gaza Strip and that its own soldiers were involved.

He condemned the soldiers’ behavior and stressed that it was not in accordance with military regulations. He also said that in the future, soldiers who engage in questionable behavior will be identified and punished.

Many of the videos appear to have been posted by soldiers themselves on social media.

In one video, an IDF soldier is seen ransacking a store in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. Soldiers are picking up items from the store one by one and throwing them on the floor and counter. The footage also shows the heads of two dolls on a shelf being shattered.

Another image circulated showing a soldier standing with his hands on the wall of a building in Gaza. Hebrew words are painted in red spray paint on the walls. “In exchange for erasing graffiti, let me erase Gaza,” it reads.

A soldier stands next to a wall that says, “In exchange for erasing graffiti, let us erase Gaza.”/Obtained by CNN

An Israeli human rights organization official told CNN that the video above is just the tip of the iceberg. “It’s more than just disrespect and disregard; it’s an act that denies humanity.” “I don’t think it’s surprising when you hear politicians and senior officials talk about Palestinians in Gaza. They don’t differentiate between Hamas and civilians,” he said.

He also expressed the recognition that the IDF’s policy toward Gaza is part of its “revenge.” He suggested that Hamas had in mind the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.