VIDEO of Maduro’s new Christmas message, loaded with ostentation and artificial intelligence

#VIDEO #Maduros #Christmas #message #loaded #ostentation #artificial #intelligence

Nicolás Maduro with Cilia Flores.

On Thursday night, Nicolás Maduro published his new Christmas message on social networks, loaded with ostentation, plugged-in artists and artificial intelligence.

lapatilla.com

“The Christmas video we made with artists from Venezuela was very beautiful. A loving gift for you,” Maduro commented earlier on his X account, where he published the recording live, also broadcast on state television.

“If I asked you to explain to Baby Jesus what Venezuelans are like, what would you tell him?” Maduro asked his wife, Cilia Flores, at the end of the video.

“With one word? That’s impossible, we are very original, it would take at least eight words to define us,” she answered.

According to the couple that usurps the Miraflores palace, Venezuelans are: persistent, brave, generous, united, optimistic, happy, diverse and loyal.