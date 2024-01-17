Video of Sisi’s response to “Israel’s claims regarding the crossings”.. What did the Egyptian president really say?

#Video #Sisis #response #Israels #claims #crossings. #Egyptian #president

The Israeli defense team said before the International Court of Justice that the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip was “under Egypt’s control,” which Cairo denied and refused to hold responsible for preventing the entry of aid into the besieged Strip.

In this context, social media users circulated a video clip that its publishers claimed was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s response to the Israeli defense team’s claim before the International Court that the Rafah crossing was closed from the Egyptian side.

The video shows Sisi standing in front of a crowd of people with a drawing of the Palestinian flag in the background, but the claim is not true, as the video was filmed last November.

The accompanying commentary stated, “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi responds to the allegations of the Zionist entity regarding the Rafah crossing.”

Egypt denies responsibility

The spread of this video in this format on Facebook and Instagram comes at a time when the Israeli army continues its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where the besieged population faces an increasing risk of famine, according to UN agencies.

On Saturday, Egypt denied what it described as “lies” told by the Israeli defense team before the International Court of Justice, saying that it was “responsible” for preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The head of the General Authority of the Egyptian Information Service, the official spokesman for the state, Zia Rashwanen, said in a statement late on Friday evening that Cairo “categorically denies the allegations and lies of the Israeli defense team before the International Court of Justice, that Egypt is responsible for preventing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip from The Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

A screenshot from the circulating video

On Tuesday, Qatar announced that Israel and Hamas had reached, through its mediation and in cooperation with Paris, an agreement “that includes the introduction of medicines and a shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and damaged areas, in exchange for delivering the medicines needed by detainees in the Strip.”

The United Nations warned of the “catastrophic” situation and the danger of hunger threatening the sector, as 85 percent of its people have become displaced people, residing in schools affiliated with the international organization, with relatives, or in random camps that suffer from tragic conditions, especially during rainy and cold days.

The war, which has lasted more than 100 days, has caused a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million residents of Gaza, who face difficulties in obtaining food, water, fuel, and health care.

What is the truth about the video?

However, Al-Sisi’s video has nothing to do with this context.

Searching for it through search engines showed that it had been published weeks ago in Egyptian media for the Egyptian president during his participation in an event in support of the Palestinian people.

Al-Sisi said on November 23, more than a month after the start of the war in Gaza, that the Rafah crossing would remain open from the Egyptian side for humanitarian aid to the Strip.