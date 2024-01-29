VIDEO & PHOTO | Neymar, shocking appearance: The Brazilian superstar has seriously gained weight – News on sources

#VIDEO #PHOTO #Neymar #shocking #appearance #Brazilian #superstar #gained #weight #News #sources

The Brazilian footballer suffered a torn cruciate ligament in October during the match between Uruguay and Brazil, where the score was 2-0. After the surgery, Neymar is recovering in Brazil, where he seems to be enjoying his free time by attending various social events.

Recently, Neymar was spotted putting on a few kilos, which caused concern among fans. In an appearance at Romario’s birthday, the Al-Hilal player caught the attention of netizens, who noticed the Brazilian’s extra pounds and immediately expressed their surprise and concern at his physical transformation.

Neymar is expected to return to action at the end of April following his injury. Transferred to Al-Hilal in the summer of the previous year, following a transaction worth 90 million euros to PSG, the Brazilian footballer made only 5 appearances in matches for his new team, managing to score one goal and provide three assists hate.

Also Read:  ROCK MUSIC - Iraimbilanja unveils a new album

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Pacific Ocean Floor Leaks, Big Earthquake Threatens Humans
Pacific Ocean Floor Leaks, Big Earthquake Threatens Humans
Posted on
‘Russia lacks combat power across the entire front for really major actions’
‘Russia lacks combat power across the entire front for really major actions’
Posted on
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W) on offer at iBood with a 350 euro discount
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W) on offer at iBood with a 350 euro discount
Posted on
Brawl between motorists and farmers on the road from Strée to Modave, during the tractor procession towards Daussoulx: a legal file is open
Brawl between motorists and farmers on the road from Strée to Modave, during the tractor procession towards Daussoulx: a legal file is open
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News