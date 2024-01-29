VIDEO & PHOTO | Neymar, shocking appearance: The Brazilian superstar has seriously gained weight

#VIDEO #PHOTO #Neymar #shocking #appearance #Brazilian #superstar #gained #weight

The Brazilian footballer suffered a torn cruciate ligament in October during the match between Uruguay and Brazil, where the score was 2-0. After the surgery, Neymar is recovering in Brazil, where he seems to be enjoying his free time by attending various social events.

Recently, Neymar was spotted putting on a few kilos, which caused concern among fans. In an appearance at Romario’s birthday, the Al-Hilal player caught the attention of netizens, who noticed the Brazilian’s extra pounds and immediately expressed their surprise and concern at his physical transformation.

Neymar is expected to return to action at the end of April following his injury. Transferred to Al-Hilal in the summer of the previous year, following a transaction worth 90 million euros to PSG, the Brazilian footballer made only 5 appearances in matches for his new team, managing to score one goal and provide three assists hate.