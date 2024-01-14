Video: Porzingis scores 17 points in “Celtics” convincing victory over “Rockets”

#Video #Porzingis #scores #points #Celtics #convincing #victory #Rockets

The Bostonians beat the Houston Rockets led by their former head coach Ime Udok with a score of 145:113 (35:31, 34:27, 43:28, 33:27).

In 28 minutes and seven seconds, Porzingis made three of six two-point shots, three of five long-range shots and both two free throws, had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, three blocks, two fouls and three fouls in 28 minutes and seven seconds. . “Celtics” scored 23 more points than they allowed with the Latvian on the court.

Jaylen Brown led the winners with 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 points and eight rebounds, who ended the game early due to two technical notes, and reserve Peyton Pritchard had 19 points.

Cam Whitmore scored 22 points for the guests, while Alperen Shengin had 19 points and ten rebounds.

“Celtics” with 30 victories in 39 matches take first place in the Eastern Conference and in the entire league, while “Rockets” with a balance of 19-19 are tenth in the West.

Meanwhile, Dāvis Bertāns remained on the bench in the game in which Oklahoma City Thunder beat Orlando Magic at home with the result 112:100 (23:21, 26:19, 37:33, 26:27).

For the Thunder, Shay Gilges-Alexander scored 37 points, Jaylen Williams had 16 points, and Chet Holmgren had 15.

Paolo Bankero had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Orlando.

Oklahoma City has won 27 of 38 games and is second in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the same record. “Magic” with 21 wins in 39 matches is eighth in the Eastern Conference.