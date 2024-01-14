Video: Porzingis scores 17 points in “Celtics” convincing victory over “Rockets”

#Video #Porzingis #scores #points #Celtics #convincing #victory #Rockets

The Bostonians beat the Houston Rockets led by their former head coach Ime Udok with a score of 145:113 (35:31, 34:27, 43:28, 33:27).

In 28 minutes and seven seconds, Porzingis made three of six two-point shots, three of five long-range shots and both two free throws, had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, three blocks, two fouls and three fouls in 28 minutes and seven seconds. . “Celtics” scored 23 more points than they allowed with the Latvian on the court.

Jaylen Brown led the winners with 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 points and eight rebounds, who ended the game early due to two technical notes, and reserve Peyton Pritchard had 19 points.

Cam Whitmore scored 22 points for the guests, while Alperen Shengin had 19 points and ten rebounds.

“Celtics” with 30 victories in 39 matches take first place in the Eastern Conference and in the entire league, while “Rockets” with a balance of 19-19 are tenth in the West.

Meanwhile, Dāvis Bertāns remained on the bench in the game in which Oklahoma City Thunder beat Orlando Magic at home with the result 112:100 (23:21, 26:19, 37:33, 26:27).

For the Thunder, Shay Gilges-Alexander scored 37 points, Jaylen Williams had 16 points, and Chet Holmgren had 15.

Paolo Bankero had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Orlando.

Oklahoma City has won 27 of 38 games and is second in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the same record. “Magic” with 21 wins in 39 matches is eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Also Read:  Franz Beckenbauer died at 78 years of age

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Birgitta Ed about the trip to South America: It was just us
Birgitta Ed about the trip to South America: It was just us
Posted on
LIVE Transporters’ and farmers’ protest continues on Sunday. Difficult traffic in several areas of the country. New negotiations with Government representatives are expected
LIVE Transporters’ and farmers’ protest continues on Sunday. Difficult traffic in several areas of the country. New negotiations with Government representatives are expected
Posted on
Video: Porzingis scores 17 points in “Celtics” convincing victory over “Rockets”
Video: Porzingis scores 17 points in “Celtics” convincing victory over “Rockets”
Posted on
The 11 best high protein foods for weight loss
The 11 best high protein foods for weight loss
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News