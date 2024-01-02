VIDEO Powerful images: Man crushed by a police car, in Constanța, on New Year’s Eve / Policeman on the verge of being lynched by witnesses

A man was injured after being hit head-on by a Police car, in Constanța, where the victim was crossing the street, on New Year’s Eve, while fireworks were being set off. After the accident, several people rushed at one of the policemen, and he pulled out his gun to shoot them. The Constanța County Police announced on Tuesday that they were checking the way the policeman acted.

Police car Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

The accident happened shortly after midnight, on New Year’s Eve, on a street where fireworks were being set off, where a police car hit a man crossing the street.

Constanța County Police reported on Monday that the accident caused by a policeman occurred in dense fog, with visibility below 30 meters, and the 41-year-old pedestrian was in the middle of the road.

The quoted source specified that the police crew was on duty and did not have the acoustic and light signals in operation.

“The accident occurred in conditions of dense fog and visibility below 30 meters. The policeman was tested with the breathalyzer and with the device provided, in order to establish the indications regarding the possible presence of psychoactive substances, the results were negative”, the policemen also sent, specifying that a criminal investigation file was opened for bodily injury due to negligence .

One of the policemen, one step away from being lynched

After the accident, several people rushed at one of the policemen, and he pulled out his gun to shoot them, requiring the intervention of Special Actions Service fighters and gendarmes.

The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanța County reported on Tuesday that several people in the area became verbally aggressive, and fighters from the Special Actions Service and gendarmes from the Constanța County Gendarmerie Inspectorate were sent to support the police.

“Until their arrival, several people would have physically assaulted a policeman from the Road Bureau of the Constanţa Municipality Police, who would have pulled his uniform. He would have removed the gun from the equipment, in order to carry out the legal summons. Later, the conflict was smoothed out”, said representatives of IPJ Constanţa, according to News.ro.

According to the Police, the manner in which the policeman acted will be verified: “Regarding the manner of action of the policeman from the Road Bureau of the Police of Constanţa Municipality, he will be the subject of checks carried out by the Internal Control Office of the Constanța County Police Inspectorate” .

