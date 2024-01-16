VIDEO Protesters blocked Gate 7, where grain enters Constanța Port

#VIDEO #Protesters #blocked #Gate #grain #enters #Constanța #Port

On Monday evening, the protesters blocked Gate 7, through which grain enters the Port of Constanța. The gate is located in Portul Sud-Agigea, at the end of the A4 Highway that connects Ovidiu with Agigea and bypasses the municipality of Constanța.

A woman caught in the line of protesters got out of her car and asked them to stop the protest so she could go home.

Economedia showed that transporters and farmers are complaining about a number of measures that affect them from this year, including the competition of cheap grains from Ukraine that informally remain on the Romanian market, although officially they should only transit the country, but also the huge waiting times from the border because of Ukrainian trucks, among numerous other grievances.

Other grievances: increase in fuel excise duty, RCA more expensive, even double or triple after insurance bankruptcies in recent years, elimination of tax benefits for agricultural employees, delay in subsidies and VAT refunds,

The anger of farmers and transporters is growing in the sixth consecutive day of protests. About 4,500 tractors and trucks have been taken out on the streets and are paralyzing traffic in the country’s major cities.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu asked the relevant ministers on Monday to expedite the development of normative acts that would solve the problems reported by the protesters. Also, new negotiations are taking place at the Ministry of Agriculture, amid fears that the farmers’ protest risks expanding.

