VIDEO Pupils in folk costumes, some with short sleeves, kept in the cold for dozens of minutes in Bobâlna Square in Dej, to sing a patriotic song and take pictures with well-dressed local authorities

12 students from a school in Dej, Cluj County, were taken by their teachers to Piața Bobâlna in the center of the city, the day before the Little Union Day to mark the festive moment with local officials, according to a clip published on the Internet by a local photographer. The moment was reported by ziardecluj.ro, upon notification of a parent. In the pictures it can be seen that the students are equipped only with the popular costumes, usually made of a thin fabric of cotton or linen.

According to the data of the National Meteorological Administration, at 9 o’clock in the morning in the Municipality of Dej, -6o C was recorded, and at 2:00 p.m. it was 1 degree Celsius. The “Hour of Union in Piața Bobâlna” event took place at 12:40 p.m. and lasted at least 20 minutes, according to the timetable published by the town hall.

All the other participants in the festive moment are, however, well and very well dressed, equipped with thick jackets, hats or seasonal hats. The 12 students were first gathered in front of the Monument of the Great Union in Piața Bobâlna, where a teacher appears next to them, most likely the group’s coordinator, and while other students, military personnel, teachers, the priest , the mayor, the vice-mayor, a county councilor and other people, the students in folk costumes also had a dance of their own, with the teacher/teachers.

The City Hall’s press release shows that the event had three organizers: Dej City Hall, the Methodist Circle of History Teachers and the Dej Municipal Museum. First, a symposium was held at the “Arta” Cultural Center in the city, and then the participants of the symposium went out to the square at one o’clock.

According to the calendar published by Dej City Hall, Hora Unirii took place the day before January 24, Wednesday the 23rd, when students were still in classes or should have been. According to this timetable, the hora in the square took place between 12:40 and 13:00.

The moment in Piața Bobâlna, where the 12 students were in national costumes, some even with short sleeves, would have lasted 20 minutes, according to the program. Most likely the duration was longer for the photo session that followed and which can be seen on the account of local photographer Ovidiu Adrian Sălăjan. Among the officials present is the mayor of the town, Costan Morar, the vice-mayor Kovrig Anamaria and a county councilor, Hadrian-Virgil Arion.