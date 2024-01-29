VIDEO Pupils in folk costumes, some with short sleeves, kept in the cold for dozens of minutes in Bobâlna Square in Dej, to sing a patriotic song and take pictures with well-dressed local authorities

#VIDEO #Pupils #folk #costumes #short #sleeves #cold #dozens #minutes #Bobâlna #Square #Dej #sing #patriotic #song #pictures #welldressed #local #authorities

Photo: Ovidiu-Adrian Sălăjan

12 students from a school in Dej, Cluj County, were taken by their teachers to Piața Bobâlna in the center of the city, the day before the Little Union Day to mark the festive moment with local officials, according to a clip published on the Internet by a local photographer. The moment was reported by ziardecluj.ro, upon notification of a parent. In the pictures it can be seen that the students are equipped only with the popular costumes, usually made of a thin fabric of cotton or linen.

According to the data of the National Meteorological Administration, at 9 o’clock in the morning in the Municipality of Dej, -6o C was recorded, and at 2:00 p.m. it was 1 degree Celsius. The “Hour of Union in Piața Bobâlna” event took place at 12:40 p.m. and lasted at least 20 minutes, according to the timetable published by the town hall.

All the other participants in the festive moment are, however, well and very well dressed, equipped with thick jackets, hats or seasonal hats. The 12 students were first gathered in front of the Monument of the Great Union in Piața Bobâlna, where a teacher appears next to them, most likely the group’s coordinator, and while other students, military personnel, teachers, the priest , the mayor, the vice-mayor, a county councilor and other people, the students in folk costumes also had a dance of their own, with the teacher/teachers.

Also Read:  Ciolacu announces the first measures for transporters and farmers: the RCA price will be a sustainable one, including for small transporters - VIDEO

Video: Ovidiu-Adrian Sălăjan

The City Hall’s press release shows that the event had three organizers: Dej City Hall, the Methodist Circle of History Teachers and the Dej Municipal Museum. First, a symposium was held at the “Arta” Cultural Center in the city, and then the participants of the symposium went out to the square at one o’clock.

According to the calendar published by Dej City Hall, Hora Unirii took place the day before January 24, Wednesday the 23rd, when students were still in classes or should have been. According to this timetable, the hora in the square took place between 12:40 and 13:00.

The moment in Piața Bobâlna, where the 12 students were in national costumes, some even with short sleeves, would have lasted 20 minutes, according to the program. Most likely the duration was longer for the photo session that followed and which can be seen on the account of local photographer Ovidiu Adrian Sălăjan. Among the officials present is the mayor of the town, Costan Morar, the vice-mayor Kovrig Anamaria and a county councilor, Hadrian-Virgil Arion.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Opposition’s Strong Accusations against the President of South Korea Regarding Alleged Gratification of His Wife
The Opposition’s Strong Accusations against the President of South Korea Regarding Alleged Gratification of His Wife
Posted on
These brands produce very powerful supercars… but no one knows about them!
These brands produce very powerful supercars… but no one knows about them!
Posted on
‘Old Smoker’ Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy
‘Old Smoker’ Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy
Posted on
Government structure may undergo further changes –
Government structure may undergo further changes –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News