Video review 2023, part 6 – June: A shot putter in the hurdle sprint – Sport

    From emotional to strange, but definitely unusual: We review the year with selected videos. Today with the month of June in focus.

    For once the cobbler doesn’t stick to her lasts

    At the European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzow, shot putter Jolien Boumkwo has to change disciplines. The Belgian stepped in for an injured colleague. She started the race at a leisurely pace and came last by a long way in 32.81 seconds. At least she got two points for her team.

    YB celebrates the double

    Around a month after winning the championship title, the Young Boys and their fans already have reason to celebrate again. Thanks to a 3-2 win in the final against Lugano, the Bernese team secured the cup victory in Wankdorf. They celebrate this extensively with the trophy in the stands.

    FCZ women defend title

    In a superior manner, the women of FC Zurich secured their 24th championship title. In St. Gallen, the Zurich women beat qualifying winners Servette-Chênois 3-0 in the playoff final. Afterwards, Fabienne Humm and Co. accept the trophy.

    On Tuesday we look back on July.

