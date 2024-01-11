VIDEO. Romelu Lukaku misses the ultimate bicycle kick and loses in the Italian cup, Charles de Ketelaere eliminates… AC Milan

#VIDEO #Romelu #Lukaku #misses #ultimate #bicycle #kick #loses #Italian #cup #Charles #Ketelaere #eliminates.. #Milan

Lazio has qualified for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. The Biancocelesti defeated city rival AS Roma 1-0 in the Stadio Olimpico. Mattia Zaccagni scored the only goal from the penalty spot just after halftime. Romelu Lukaku played the entire game, but is in the clutches of the Lazio defense (and especially Alessio Romagnoli).

Beforehand, both clans of supporters caused silly scenes:

After a first half that had very little going for it, the second period immediately provided excitement. After five minutes, Lazio were awarded a penalty, with some delay, for a foul on midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the penalty area. Striker Mattia Zaccagni (51′) got behind the ball and did not fail.

Roma looked for the equalizer, but couldn’t find it. Andrea Belotti, Lukaku’s fellow striker, had a great opportunity to bring Roma level, but his attempt was well stopped by the Lazio goalkeeper. It was a frustrating evening for Lukaku, who had beaten his team past Cremonese in the previous round. The striker was barely able to score and at the end, Lukaku hit a bicycle kick over the crossbar (video from 2:29).

Both teams ended the match with ten of them after two late red cards.

Roma does not have much time to recover from the cup exit in the Coppa Italia. On Sunday, they will once again face top team AC Milan in the competition.

CDK wins in Milan

Atalanta has also reached the last four of the Italian Cup. La Dea beat AC Milan 1-2 at the San Siro. Teun Koopmeijners scored both goals for the visitors after Rafael Leao had given the Rossoneri the lead.

Charles De Ketelaere was allowed to start against his parent club and was replaced in the 78th minute.

