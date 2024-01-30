Video: Russian soldiers acquired NATO armor, flashed the new acquisition

The Russians acquired a Dutch-made YPG-765 armored personnel carrier. The vehicle is apparently operational, the Ukrainian soldiers probably left it alone on the battlefield, which is how the Russians got hold of it. Although according to the description of the video, it is an American M113 armored personnel carrier, but in fact it is its variant manufactured in the Netherlands, the YPG-765.

In Russia, an exhibition of the vehicles acquired by the soldiers during the war was also organized. These vehicles have a similar fate: as soon as they are acquired by the Russians, they are taken almost immediately to a Russian military plant, where most of the equipment is disassembled down to the last screw. Russian military engineers thoroughly inspect everything and try to apply the useful lessons learned in the design of Russian vehicles in the future.

By themselves, neither the M113 nor the YPR-765 are considered the most modern military equipment: it is an old, relatively slow, poorly armed and minimally armored transport vehicle developed in the 1960s. The loss of one such vehicle has no significant significance from a strategic point of view, the loot can have a maximum prestige value.

The cover image is an illustration, showing an American-made M113. Cover photo credit: Diego Fedele/Getty Images

Also Read:  The Ukrainians may have destroyed an important command post, Russia is significantly accelerating the production of drones - Our war news on Saturday

