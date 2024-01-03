VIDEO Several residents celebrated the New Year according to Russian time with a thorough firework. VDD promises to evaluate the situation – Apollo.lv

  • VIDEO Several residents celebrated the New Year according to Russian time with a thorough firework. VDD promises to assess the situation at Apollo.lv
  • Watch Salutes according to Moscow time and admiration for Putin: VDD will verify information about celebrations of Russian supporters in Latvia TVNET
  • “Fireworks at 11 p.m. showed how many disloyal people live here” – despite police warnings, many still used pyrotechnics yesterday LA.LV
  • VDD detected pro-Russian activities on New Year’s Eve tv3.lv tv3.lv – News
  • VIDEO: Filmed how Riga looked from a bird’s eye view in Gadumija in 1188
